INDONESIA PRESS-Warburg Pincus to buy 35 pct stake in Nirvana Development unit -Investor Daily
#Market News
March 25, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Warburg Pincus to buy 35 pct stake in Nirvana Development unit -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus Llc, through its affiliate Adventure Holdings BV, is going to acquire a 35 percent stake worth 432.3 billion rupiah ($33.5 million) in PT Nirvana Wastu Pratama, a unit of PT Nirvana Development Tbk , the Investor Daily reported, quoting a statement by Nirvana Development.

Nirvana Wastu Pratama operates malls and hotels in West Java and Central Kalimantan.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,925.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

