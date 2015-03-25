INDONESIA PRESS-Warburg Pincus to buy 35 pct stake in Nirvana Development unit -Investor Daily

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus Llc, through its affiliate Adventure Holdings BV, is going to acquire a 35 percent stake worth 432.3 billion rupiah ($33.5 million) in PT Nirvana Wastu Pratama, a unit of PT Nirvana Development Tbk , the Investor Daily reported, quoting a statement by Nirvana Development.

Nirvana Wastu Pratama operates malls and hotels in West Java and Central Kalimantan.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,925.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)