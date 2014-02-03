INDONESIA PRESS-Nusantara Infrastructure plans to acquire 4 toll roads this year - Investor Daily

Toll road and ports operator PT Nusantara Infrastructure is targeting revenue of 730 billion rupiah ($59.8 million) this year, up from 365 billion rupiah last year, boosted by recently acquired companies, said Chief Executive Ramdani Basri. (Investor Daily)

The company is considering acquiring four toll roads worth 10 trillion rupiah this year to strengthen its toll road business.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,210 rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)