FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank OCBC NISP to issue 3 trln rupiah bond early 2014 - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 23, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank OCBC NISP to issue 3 trln rupiah bond early 2014 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd plans to issue bonds worth of 3 trillion rupiah ($245.65 million) early next year, to maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 18 percent, said Chief Executive Parwati Surjaudaja.

The firm earlier raised 3.5 trillion rupiah via a rights issue at the end of November to boost its CAR to more than 17 percent by the end of this year, from 14.9 percent at end-September. The firm expects loan growth in 2014 at between 15 percent and 20. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12212.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.