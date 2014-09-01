FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Pakuwon Jati plans to commence work on 'superblock' in 2015 -Kontan
September 1, 2014 / 1:46 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Pakuwon Jati plans to commence work on 'superblock' in 2015 -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk plans to commence construction of a “superblock” on a 4.2-hectare site in South Jakarta next year, said Corporate Secretary Minarto Basuki.

The company is currently conducting a study of the architectural design, and expects to develop an office building, condominiums and food and beverage outlets on the site, Basuki added. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

