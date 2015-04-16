INDONESIA PRESS-Astra Agro to spend up to $24 mln on two new plants - Jakarta Globe

Astra Agro Lestari, the palm oil unit of Astra International, is setting aside $20 million to $24 million to build two palm oil plants later this year, reported the Jakarta Globe, quoting Director Joko Supriyono.

The plants will be located in South Kalimantan and Central Sulawesi provinces, with a production capacity of 45 metric tonnes each, the report said.

The company said it had allocated $231 million for capital spending in 2015.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)