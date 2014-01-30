FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers expects 2014 revenue to grow 30 pct-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers expects 2014 revenue to grow 30 pct-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Garment company PT Pan Brothers sees revenue in 2014 growing 30 percent to $400 million from last year, said Corporate Secretary Iswar Deni.

The firm plans to develop seven factories within three years, financed by rights issue proceeds totalling 1.01 trillion rupiah ($83 million).

Director Fitri Ratnasari said it would allocate a total of 608 billion rupiah to finance the plan. Pan Brothers will develop four factories this year with a total investment of $34.2 million, the Kontan reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12165 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.