INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers to spend $34.7 mln to build new factories in 2014 - reports
May 23, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers to spend $34.7 mln to build new factories in 2014 - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Garment maker PT Pan Brothers plans to spend 400 billion rupiah ($34.7 million) on capital expenditure this year to develop four new factories, said Executive Anne Patricia Sutanto.

The company will build seven new factories until 2016. Pan Brothers recorded $63.99 million in sales until March, little changed from last year’s $63.96 million. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11530.0000 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
