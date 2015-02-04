INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers sees 15-20 pct revenue growth in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia

Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers is targeting revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent this year with the operation of its four new factories with a total capacity of 27 million pieces, said Director Fitri R Hartono, as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm expects to boost production to more than 60 million pieces by the end of this year. Pan Brothers booked revenue of $252.78 million from January to September 2014, down 4 percent from a year earlier.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)