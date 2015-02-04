FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers sees 15-20 pct revenue growth in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers sees 15-20 pct revenue growth in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers is targeting revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent this year with the operation of its four new factories with a total capacity of 27 million pieces, said Director Fitri R Hartono, as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm expects to boost production to more than 60 million pieces by the end of this year. Pan Brothers booked revenue of $252.78 million from January to September 2014, down 4 percent from a year earlier.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.