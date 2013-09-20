INDONESIA PRESS-Pan Brothers to expand 4 factories in Central Java-Kontan

Garment company PT Pan Brothers will start expanding its four factories in Boyolali, Central Java by November, said corporate secretary Iswar Deni, adding the company expects the expanded facilities to start operation in the first half of 2014.

After the expansion, production would rise by 15 million pieces per year to 57 million pieces.

Pan Brothers plans to spend $35 million on the expansion. After the expansion, the company will produce international clothing brands such as Uniqlo and Guess. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,282.5 rupiah)