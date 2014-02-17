FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Construction and property sectors boost PT PP revenue - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 17, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Construction and property sectors boost PT PP revenue - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Persero Tbk booked revenue of 11.65 trillion rupiah ($985.20 million) in 2013, up 46 percent from a year ago, driven by construction and property sectors, said Corporate Secretary Taufik Hidayat, Bisnis Indonesia reports.

Net profit rose 36 percent to 420 billion rupiah and the company said it is targeting new contracts of 24 trillion rupiah this year, up 23 percent on an annual basis.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,825 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.