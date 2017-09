Lender PT Bank Permata’s third-quarter net profit rose 21 percent to 1.32 trillion rupiah ($118 million), CEO David Fletcher said in a statement.

Interest income rose 13 percent to 4.03 trillion rupiah. The firm recorded loan growth at 30 percent to 116.7 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,185 rupiah

