INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Permata posts 26 pct rise in 2013 net profit -reports

Lender PT Bank Permata’s 2013 net profit rose 26 percent to 1.72 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($147.42 million), according to newspaper reports. The bank recorded loan growth at 26 percent to 118.8 trillion Indonesian rupiah with interest income rising 10 percent to 5.37 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

