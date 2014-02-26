FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Permata posts 26 pct rise in 2013 net profit -reports
February 26, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Permata posts 26 pct rise in 2013 net profit -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lender PT Bank Permata’s 2013 net profit rose 26 percent to 1.72 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($147.42 million), according to newspaper reports. The bank recorded loan growth at 26 percent to 118.8 trillion Indonesian rupiah with interest income rising 10 percent to 5.37 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11667.5000 Indonesian rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

