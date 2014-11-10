FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma plans capex of up to 1.5 trln rph for 2015 -Kontan
November 10, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma plans capex of up to 1.5 trln rph for 2015 -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Kalbe Farma, Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical company, plans a capital expenditure of between 1 trillion rupiah ($82.41 million) and 1.5 trillion rupiah in 2015, up from this year’s target of between 1 trillion rupiah and 1.2 trillion rupiah, said Corporate Secretary Vidjongtius.

The firm will use the funds to boost capacity by up to 30-50 percent, launch 10-15 new products and expand into the Southeast Asian market. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,135 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

