December 1, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ciputra Property plans to spend $309.8 mln on 3 projects in 2015-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Ciputra Property Tbk plans to spend 3.8 trillion rupiah ($309.8 million) to finance three projects next year, said Bisnis Indonesia, quoting Director Artadinata Djangkar.

The company plans to develop two apartment towers and two office buildings worth 2.8 trillion rupiah in Jakarta and a resort and villas in Bali worth about 1 trillion rupiah.

The firm is targeting marketing sales of 1.26 trillion rupiah next year, up 15 percent from this year’s target of 1.1 trillion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,265 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

