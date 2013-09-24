FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Intiland sees sales up 20 pct in 2014-Bisnis Indonesia
September 24, 2013 / 1:42 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Intiland sees sales up 20 pct in 2014-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Intiland Development is targeting sales of 2.64 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($23.6 million) in 2014, up 20 percent from this year’s forecast of 2.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah, director Archied Noto Pradono told Bisnis Indonesia.

Pradono added that the company remains optimistic about achieving its 2013 full-year sales target as it has booked sales of 1.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah in the first half. (Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 11,480 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

