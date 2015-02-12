INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka to develop tourism economic zone in Banten province - Kontan

Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka , via its unit PT Banten West Java Tourism, will develop an economic zone on 100 hectares of land in Banten province on Java island this year, reported Kontan, quoting Hyanto Wihadhi, CEO of Banten West Java.

The firm will build a hotel and other commercial facilities aimed at attracting tourists. It has invited five investors to work on the project, including China’s Hanking Industrial Group Co Ltd. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)