INDONESIA PRESS-Provident Agro plans rights issue this year - Investor Daily

Plantation firm PT Provident Agro plans to raise funds via a rights issue, releasing 10 percent of its enlarged capital, scheduled for this year, to pay debts that had reached 2.67 trillion rupiah ($235.7 million) as of the first half of 2013, a source told Investor Daily.

The source also said the firm had appointed PT Indopremier Securities to act as underwriter. Earlier, Provident forecast crude palm oil (CPO) output would increase 27 percent to 90,000 tonnes this year from 71,000 tonnes in 2012. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)