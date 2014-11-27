INDONESIA PRESS-PP Properti aims for IPO in Q2 next year - Kontan

PT PP Properti, a property unit of state-owned construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PT PP) Tbk, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the second quarter of 2015, Kontan and Investor Daily newspapers reported, citing PT PP’s Finance Director, Tumiyana.

The firm will sell between 30 and 35 percent shares of its enlarged capital and expects to raise up to 1.5 trillion rupiah ($123.15 million) to finance several projects in Bekasi, Surabaya, Serpong and Semarang.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,180.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)