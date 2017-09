U.S. sandwich chain Quiznos plans to expand into Indonesia and is looking to open 100 outlets within the next 10 years with an investment of up to 10 billion rupiah ($876,600) for each, reported the Kontan newspaper, quoting Rosen, general manager of PT Quiznosindo. The firm expects its first outlet to start operations in the second quarter of 2014. (Kontan)

