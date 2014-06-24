FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Retailer Ramayana expects 3 trln rph sales during Ramadan-Bisnis Indonesia
June 24, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Retailer Ramayana expects 3 trln rph sales during Ramadan-Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian retail firm PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa expects sales worth 3 trillion rupiah ($254.45 million) during the fasting month of Ramadan, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya.

Ramadan, which starts this month and leads up to Idul Fitri, represents 35 percent of Ramayana’s 2014 full-year sales target of 8.5 trillion rupiah, Surya added. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

