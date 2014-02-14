FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana to sell stake in Robinson chain -Investor Daily
February 14, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana to sell stake in Robinson chain -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to sell a stake in its Robinson department store chain to a strategic partner and expects to raise up to $300 million, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya, the Investor Daily reports.

Surya said the deal is expected to be completed in the second half of the year. The firm currently owns 110 Robinson outlets across the country that contribute around 30 percent to the company’s total revenue. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

