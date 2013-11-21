FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana sees 10 pct rise in 2014 revenue - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2013 / 2:10 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana sees 10 pct rise in 2014 revenue - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket firm, is targeting at least a 10 percent increase in its 2014 full-year revenue, from this year’s target of 8.5 trillion rupiah ($729.1 million), said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya.

The company booked third-quarter sales of 6.26 trillion rupiah, up 6 percent from a year earlier, while net profit declined 11 percent to 344 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11657.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.