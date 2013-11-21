INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana sees 10 pct rise in 2014 revenue - Bisnis Indonesia

PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket firm, is targeting at least a 10 percent increase in its 2014 full-year revenue, from this year’s target of 8.5 trillion rupiah ($729.1 million), said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya.

The company booked third-quarter sales of 6.26 trillion rupiah, up 6 percent from a year earlier, while net profit declined 11 percent to 344 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

