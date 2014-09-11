INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana to open Dutch's SPAR outlets in Indonesia-Kontan

Department store operator PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk has signed an agreement with Dutch food retailer SPAR International BV to open its supermarkets in Indonesia, said Ramayana’s Finance Director Suryanto.

Ramayana plans to spend 150 billion rupiah ($12.7 million) on investment to open 30 SPAR outlets within the next three years, focusing in Jakarta and the rest of Java island. Ramayana will open the first outlet in Jakarta in December this year. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

