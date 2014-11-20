FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana targets 15 pct sales growth in 2015 -Investor Daily
November 20, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana targets 15 pct sales growth in 2015 -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Department store operator PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to open six new outlets in Bogor, Sumedang, Semarang, Solo and Malang next year to achieve its 2015 full-year sales growth target of 15 percent, Investor Daily newpaper reported, quoting the firm’s director, Suryanto.

Ramayana is targeting revenue of 9.2 trillion rupiah ($757.51 million) next year, up from this year’s target of 8 trillion rupiah and will spend 300 billion rupiah in capital expenditure to finance expansion. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

