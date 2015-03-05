FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana expects to post 2015 revenue of $692 mln -Bisnis Indonesia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 5, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Ramayana expects to post 2015 revenue of $692 mln -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retailer Ramayana Lestari Sentosa is targeting revenue of 9 trillion rupiah ($692 million) in 2015, up more than 10 percent from its realised 2014 revenue of below 8 trillion rupiah, reported Bisnis Indonesia newspaper, quoting Ramayana Finance Director Suryanto.

The targeted growth is expected as a result of the firm’s cooperation with Dutch supermarket retailer SPAR International.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,015 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

