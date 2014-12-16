INDONESIA PRESS-Indonesian hotel operator Red Planet to boost free float-Investor Daily

Indonesian hotel operator PT Red Planet Indonesia Tbk plans to sell new shares in the next two to three years to increase its free float to 49 percent, Chief Executive Suwito said. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Red Planet aims to sell 135.3 million new shares in a non-preemptive rights issue in the first quarter of 2015. Part of the proceeds will be used to develop three hotels in Jakarta.

