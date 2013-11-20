FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Rusal, Glencore eye smelter investments- Investor Daily
November 20, 2013 / 2:35 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Rusal, Glencore eye smelter investments- Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia’s United Company Rusal Plc plans to build a bauxite smelter in Kalimantan with a total investment of up to $6 billion, pending certainty over Indonesia’s mineral export regulations, said Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa.

The minister added that the firm has invited PT Aneka Tambang as a local partner to work on the project. Rajasa also said Glencore Xstrata Plc has also expressed an interest to build bauxite and nickel smelters in eastern Indonesia with a total investment of up to $1 billion, with a similar caveat. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

