INDONESIA PRESS-Sampoerna Agro plans to expand plantations -Bisnis Indonesia
April 23, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sampoerna Agro plans to expand plantations -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Sampoerna Agro plans to expand its palm oil plantations by 5,000 to 10,000 hectares, and its rubber plantations by 2,000 to 3,000 hectares, said Head of Investor Relation Michael Kesuma. The firm is targeting a 20 percent growth in palm production to 324,000 tonnes in 2014. The company plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($86.81 million) on capital expenditure this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11520.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

