INDONESIA PRESS-Sampoerna Agro to seek loan to finance capex in 2015 - Kontan

Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk aims to seek loans totalling 390 billion rupiah-650 billion rupiah ($31.36-$52.27 million) next year to finance 65 percent of its capital expenditure, which is expected to reach 1 trillion rupiah, Kontan reported, quoting Investor Relation Officer Michael Kusuma.

The firm will use the funds to add 5,000-10,000 hectares of land next year. It owns 124,521 hectares of planted land as of Sept. 30.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,435.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)