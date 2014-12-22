FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sampoerna Agro to seek loan to finance capex in 2015 - Kontan
December 22, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sampoerna Agro to seek loan to finance capex in 2015 - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk aims to seek loans totalling 390 billion rupiah-650 billion rupiah ($31.36-$52.27 million) next year to finance 65 percent of its capital expenditure, which is expected to reach 1 trillion rupiah, Kontan reported, quoting Investor Relation Officer Michael Kusuma.

The firm will use the funds to add 5,000-10,000 hectares of land next year. It owns 124,521 hectares of planted land as of Sept. 30.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,435.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

