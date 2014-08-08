INDONESIA PRESS-Sampoerna Agro CPO output up 43 pct y/y in H1 -Kontan

Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro’s crude palm oil (CPO) output reached 142,045 tonnes in the first half of the year, up 43 percent from a year earlier, said Head of Investor Relations Michael Kesuma.

The firm reported a net profit of 192.62 billion rupiah ($16.35 million) for the first half of the year, up nearly 600 percent from a year earlier, driven by increasing CPO sales price. Sales were up 40 percent at 1.01 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)