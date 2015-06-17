FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Samsung starts building $23 mln phone assembly plant-Jakarta Globe
June 17, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Samsung starts building $23 mln phone assembly plant-Jakarta Globe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian Industry Minister Saleh Husen on Tuesday inaugurated the start of construction for Samsung Electronics Indonesia’s new $23 million phone assembly plant on the outskirts of Jakarta, Jakarta Globe reported, quoting the minister.

The factory, which will be built near Samsung’s other plants in the estate, can produce between 1 million and 1.5 million smartphones, feature phones and tablets each month, Husen said.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

