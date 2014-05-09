FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sarana Menara plans 1,500-2,000 telecom towers in 2014 - Kontan
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 9, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sarana Menara plans 1,500-2,000 telecom towers in 2014 - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecom tower supplier Sarana Menara Nusantara has plans for up to 2,000 new towers this year, adding to its existing 9,746 towers, on increasing demand from telecommunication operators, said chief executive Adam Gifari.

Gifari said Sarana is budgeting for 3 trillion rupiah ($259.52 million) of capital expenditure this year to finance the plan. The firm expects revenue to reach between 3.75 trillion rupiah and 3.87 trillion rupiah this year, compared with 3.19 trillion rupiah last year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

