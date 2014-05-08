INDONESIA PRESS-Medco Power expects IPO by mid-2015 -Kontan

Electricity producer PT Medco Power Indonesia, a unit of PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya, expects to launch a $200 million initial public offering (IPO) towards the end of this year or by mid-2015, said Medco Power CEO Fazil Erwin Alfitri.

The firm will use the proceeds to finance projects worth up to $1.3 billion until 2017. Medco Power owns several projects including the Sarulla and Ijen geothermal power plants, five mini-hydropower plants, and a power plant in Batam. (Kontan)

