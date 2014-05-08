FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Medco Power expects IPO by mid-2015 -Kontan
May 8, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Medco Power expects IPO by mid-2015 -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Electricity producer PT Medco Power Indonesia, a unit of PT Saratoga Investama Sedaya, expects to launch a $200 million initial public offering (IPO) towards the end of this year or by mid-2015, said Medco Power CEO Fazil Erwin Alfitri.

The firm will use the proceeds to finance projects worth up to $1.3 billion until 2017. Medco Power owns several projects including the Sarulla and Ijen geothermal power plants, five mini-hydropower plants, and a power plant in Batam. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

