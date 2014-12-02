FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Saratoga Investment to spend $150 mln on investment next year-Kontan
December 2, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Saratoga Investment to spend $150 mln on investment next year-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Saratoga Investment Sedaya Saratoga Investama Sedaya, an investment company controlled by businessmen Edwin Soeryadjaya and Sandiaga Uno, plans to invest up to $150 million next year to finance investment in three main sectors including infrastructure, consumption and natural resources, Kontan reported, citing CEO Uno.

The company also plans to acquire a logistic firm. Saratoga also expects its infrastructure units, PT Medco Power Indonesia and PT Tri Wahana Universal, to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2015. It aims to raise 1.5 trillion rupiah from each IPO. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters cannot vouch for the accuracy of this story. (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
