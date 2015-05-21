FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sawit Sumbermas plans to buy 2 palm oil firms -Bisnis Indonesia
May 21, 2015 / 1:45 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sawit Sumbermas plans to buy 2 palm oil firms -Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Palm oil plantation company PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk plans to buy two smaller palm oil firms in Central Kalimantan worth more than 1 trillion rupiah ($76 million), the Investor Daily reported, quoting CEO Rimbun Situmorang.

Earlier this year, the firm bought two other firms, PT Tanjung Sawit Abadi and PT Sawit Multi Utama, worth 1.54 trillion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,150.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

