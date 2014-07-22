FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sawit Sumbermas Q1 oil palm output up 24 pct -Investor Daily
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 22, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sawit Sumbermas Q1 oil palm output up 24 pct -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil palm plantation company PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana said its fresh fruit bunches output reached 211,600 tonnes in the first quarter of this year, up 24 percent from 175,290 tonnes in the same period a year earlier, said CEO Rimbun Situmorang.

The firm booked a net profit of 196.2 billion rupiah ($16.96 million) in the first quarter of 2014, up 32 percent from last year’s 148.8 billion rupiah. Sawit Sumbermas is targeting full-year profit of 708 billion rupiah and production of 260,000 tonnes. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11567 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
