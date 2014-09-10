FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Sekawan Intipratama to invest $776 mln by 2016 - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 10, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sekawan Intipratama to invest $776 mln by 2016 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian coal miner and energy firm PT Sekawan Intipratama Tbk plans to spend $776 million for expansion until 2016, said Corporate Secretary Herry Priyambodo.

The firm will develop an ethanol plant worth 560 million euros ($724.86 million) on 36 hectares of land in East Kalimantan for which construction will begin next year. The facility will have a capacity of 240,000 tonnes per year.

The company also plans to build floating coal storage worth $7.5 million in Vietnam and acquire a 2x15 megawatt steam power plant in Bintan. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 0.7726 euro) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.