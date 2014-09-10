INDONESIA PRESS-Sekawan Intipratama to invest $776 mln by 2016 - Investor Daily

Indonesian coal miner and energy firm PT Sekawan Intipratama Tbk plans to spend $776 million for expansion until 2016, said Corporate Secretary Herry Priyambodo.

The firm will develop an ethanol plant worth 560 million euros ($724.86 million) on 36 hectares of land in East Kalimantan for which construction will begin next year. The facility will have a capacity of 240,000 tonnes per year.

The company also plans to build floating coal storage worth $7.5 million in Vietnam and acquire a 2x15 megawatt steam power plant in Bintan. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)

