Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia is eyeing new loans worth 1.9 trillion rupiah ($164.15 million) with three-year tenures from a syndicate led by PT Bank Mandiri, to finance the expansion of its Indarung VI factory, said Finance Director Ahyanizzaman.

The firm needs an investment of up to 3 trillion rupiah for the project. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11575 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)