INDONESIA PRESS-Semen Indonesia secures 1.4 trln rph non-cash loan -Kontan
March 24, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Semen Indonesia secures 1.4 trln rph non-cash loan -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cement producer PT Semen Indonesia has secured a non-cash loan of 1.4 trillion rupiah ($122.57 million) from PT Bank Mandiri, said Finance Director Ahyanizzaman. The firm will use the facility to build a factory worth 3.7 trillion rupiah ($323.92 million) with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per year in Rembang, Central Java. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11422.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

