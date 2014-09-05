FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Sentul City Jan-August marketing sales reach 1.24 trln rph -Kontan
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sentul City Jan-August marketing sales reach 1.24 trln rph -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Sentul City reported marketing sales of 1.24 trillion rupiah ($105.3 million) up to August, against its 2014 full-year target of 1.9 trillion rupiah.

The firm had cut its full-year marketing sales target from 2.5 trillion rupiah on concerns of slowing demand due to a restriction on high loan-to-value ratio mortgage lending, high interest rates and security during the election period, said co-CEO Andrian Budi Utama.

Sentul spent 330 billion rupiah on capital expenditure until August, or 55 percent of its total target. The funds were mostly used to build infrastructure and open new projects in Sentul City, West Java. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,777 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.