FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Sentul City to set up JV with Japanese partner - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sentul City to set up JV with Japanese partner - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Sentul City plans to set up a joint venture with a Japanese company to develop a residential and industrial estate on a 100-hectare site, said co-CEO Andrian Budi Utama.

The company plans to spend between 600 billion rupiah ($51.64 million) and 700 on capital expenditure next year, almost double this year’s 350 billion rupiah, to develop landed houses, business district, office buildings, hotels and apartment. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11620 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.