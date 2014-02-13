INDONESIA PRESS-Sharp opens second Indonesia factory-Investor Daily

PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a unit of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, has opened its second factory in Indonesia to produce washing machines and refrigerators, said Herdiana Anita, the company’s marketing manager, the Investor Daily reports.

The factory in Karawang, West Java, is worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($99.30 million) and will produce up to 140,000 washing machines per month and 220,000 refrigerators.

The firm aims to increase its refrigerator sales by up to 58 percent in 2015 and washing machines sales by 48 percent. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.