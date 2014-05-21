FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sharp Electronics Indonesia expects 33 pct rise in LCD TV sales-Investor Daily
#Consumer Electronics
May 21, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sharp Electronics Indonesia expects 33 pct rise in LCD TV sales-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Sharp Electronics Indonesia, a unit of Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, expects its LCD TV sales to reach 800,000 units this year, up 33 percent from last year, Investor Daily reported, citing public relations officer Pandu Setio.

The company’s general manager Masahito Matsumura added the firm plans to spend 1.4 trillion rupiah ($121.9 million) to expand its factory in Karawang, West Java. The new factory will boost washing machines production up to 1.68 million units per year, double current output, and will produce 2.64 million refrigerators per year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,487.50 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

