INDONESIA PRESS-Sierad Produce plans 144 bln rph expansion -Investor Daily
September 3, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sierad Produce plans 144 bln rph expansion -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Agribusiness firm PT Sierad Produce plans to invest 144 billion rupiah ($12.2 million) to expand its food processing facilities, to be financed with internal cash and bank loans, said Director FX Awi Tantra.

The firm aims to boost output by 30 percent, Tantra said, adding that a new factory would be built in either Central or East Java. The expansion is expected to be completed by 2015. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,770 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

