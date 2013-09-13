INDONESIA PRESS-Siloam Hospitals to invest $400 mln - Investor Daily

PT Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia’s biggest private hospital operator, plans to spend $400 million until 2017 to develop new hospitals and buy medical equipment, said CEO Gershu Paul. (Investor Daily)

The firm will open six new hospitals by the end of 2014, adding to its existing 14 hospitals. The firm expects 2013 revenue to reach 2.6 trillion rupiah ($229.1 million), up 50 percent from last year, and profits before tax (EBITDA) are expected to grow 50-60 percent at 400 billion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11350 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)