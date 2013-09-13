FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Siloam Hospitals to invest $400 mln - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 13, 2013 / 1:50 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Siloam Hospitals to invest $400 mln - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Siloam International Hospitals, Indonesia’s biggest private hospital operator, plans to spend $400 million until 2017 to develop new hospitals and buy medical equipment, said CEO Gershu Paul. (Investor Daily)

The firm will open six new hospitals by the end of 2014, adding to its existing 14 hospitals. The firm expects 2013 revenue to reach 2.6 trillion rupiah ($229.1 million), up 50 percent from last year, and profits before tax (EBITDA) are expected to grow 50-60 percent at 400 billion rupiah.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11350 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.