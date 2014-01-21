INDONESIA PRESS-SMF to issue bonds worth 2.5 trln rph - Investor Daily

State secondary mortgage facility provider PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial plans to issue bonds worth 2.5 trillion rupiah ($206.4 million) in the first quarter of this year to fund business activities, said CEO Rahardjo Adisusanto.

The firm sees 2013 revenue at 538 billion rupiah, up 23 percent from a year earlier, and net profit is expected to reach 142 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12110 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)