INDONESIA PRESS--Summarecon Agung sees 2013 net profit up 50 pct - Bisnis Indonesia
January 21, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS--Summarecon Agung sees 2013 net profit up 50 pct - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Summarecon Agung expects net profit of up to 1.2 trillion rupiah ($99.09 million) in 2013, up 50 percent from a year earlier and revenue of between 3.8 trillion to 4.2 trillion rupiah, an increase of up to 21 percent, said CEO Johanes Mardjuki, Bisnis Indonesia reports.

The firm booked marketing sales in 2013 reaching 3.3 trillion rupiah, below its initial target of 4 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12110 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
