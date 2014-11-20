FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sorini to build sweetener factory in West Java -Investor Daily
November 20, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sorini to build sweetener factory in West Java -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Sorini Agro Asia, a unit of US agribusiness giant Cargill Group, plans to build a sweetener plant worth 600 billion rupiah ($49.4 million) on a 13.2-hectare site in West Java next year, the Investor Daily newspaper reported quoting Sorini Director Sunit Komar Dhoka.

The factory will have a production capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year and is expected to start operation in September 2015.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

