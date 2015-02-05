FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Sri Rejeki sees lower sales growth in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia
February 5, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Sri Rejeki sees lower sales growth in 2015 - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Textile firm PT Sri Rejeki Isman expects sales growth of 12 percent in 2015, down from last year’s 20 percent, said Corporate Secretary Welly Salim, as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm recorded sales of 5.13 trillion rupiah ($405.53 million) from January to September 2014, up 23 percent from a year earlier. Sri Rejeki plans to spend $104 million this year to develop new factories.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,650.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

