INDONESIA PRESS-Sri Rejeki Isman to issue $70 mln bonds - Bisnis Indonesia

Textile producer PT Sri Rejeki Isman plans to issue bonds worth $70 million with five-year tenure through its Singapore-based unit Golden Legacy Pte Ltd, the company said in a prospectus.

Sri will use the funds to increase its production capacity to 30 million pieces per year. The company plans to spend $104 million in capital expenditure in 2015.

The company’s third-quarter revenue of 4.81 trillion rupiah ($396.86 million) was up 68 percent from a year earlier. Net profit grew 9 percent to 264.82 billion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.